Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Raised to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.50.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Fastly from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastly has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.15.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.37. Fastly has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $61,238.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 371,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $61,238.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 371,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,706 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $41,601.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 235,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $164,440. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Fastly by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 19,572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fastly by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 20,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fastly by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 108,737 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

