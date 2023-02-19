FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,986 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. FedEx comprises about 0.9% of Parkwood LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 26.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 12.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of FedEx by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,784,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 14.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $117,790,000 after purchasing an additional 32,968 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.12.

NYSE:FDX traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.30. The stock had a trading volume of 993,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,572. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.69. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

