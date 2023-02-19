Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $357.86 million and $51.09 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001759 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00080869 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00058382 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00031751 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00010619 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001130 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

