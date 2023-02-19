Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLEX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Flex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 434,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Flex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 152,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,769,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $25.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 2.76%. Flex’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $39,816.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,288.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $39,816.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $774,627 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.