Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Acquired by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 61.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 676.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter.

FND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.47.

Floor & Decor stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,275. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.82. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

