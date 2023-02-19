Flow Reaches Market Cap of $1.36 Billion (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Flow coin can currently be bought for $1.31 or 0.00005350 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Flow has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. Flow has a market cap of $1.36 billion and approximately $91.69 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.23 or 0.00418267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000101 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,904.22 or 0.27706792 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow launched on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,414,011,748 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. The official website for Flow is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

