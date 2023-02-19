Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £161.16 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £161.16 ($195.63) price objective on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FLTR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($156.59) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group set a £140 ($169.94) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays set a £110 ($133.53) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Flutter Entertainment to a neutral rating and set a £159 ($193.01) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of £134.15 ($162.84).

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £137.45 ($166.85) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of GBX 79.90 ($0.97) and a 12 month high of £137.65 ($167.09). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is £122.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £112.84. The firm has a market cap of £24.21 billion, a PE ratio of -58.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Jonathan Hill sold 1,016 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of £113.65 ($137.96), for a total transaction of £115,468.40 ($140,165.57). Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

