FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 30,259 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in Realty Income by 4.5% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 34,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 10,597 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 163,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in Realty Income by 12.4% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 34,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE O opened at $66.12 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.96. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2545 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

