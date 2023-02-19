FORA Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Crown by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Crown by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after buying an additional 19,046 shares in the last quarter.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Price Performance

Crown stock opened at $86.78 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $130.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Crown had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.73.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.