FORA Capital LLC Buys 1,761 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.6% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% in the second quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.74.

ALB stock opened at $258.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.26. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 28.83 EPS for the current year.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Further Reading

