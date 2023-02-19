FORA Capital LLC Buys New Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kroger by 6.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 30.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Kroger by 7.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 3.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Price Performance

Kroger stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average is $46.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

