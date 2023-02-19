FORA Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,310,000 after acquiring an additional 83,174 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.23 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 158.82%.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

