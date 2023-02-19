FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 19,493 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,270,000 after buying an additional 1,095,598 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7,793.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after purchasing an additional 412,271 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,400,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,399,000 after purchasing an additional 405,360 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 858.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 399,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,528,000 after purchasing an additional 357,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,601,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,028,000 after purchasing an additional 300,049 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.81.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.2 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $83.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.92 and its 200 day moving average is $79.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 64.88%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

