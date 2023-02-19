FORA Capital LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 371.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after acquiring an additional 261,715 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after acquiring an additional 114,789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,297,000 after acquiring an additional 482,858 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,850,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 858,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,904 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AAP opened at $149.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.52 and a 52 week high of $231.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.47.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.44.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

