FORA Capital LLC Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BJ. Barclays began coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.13.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.5 %

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.72.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 64.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $128,408.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,455.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $91,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,314,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $128,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,875,455.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,601. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.