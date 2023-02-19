FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,219 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMS. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 19.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of WMS opened at $93.13 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.90 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.94.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 50.65%. The firm had revenue of $655.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $97,122.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,520.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

