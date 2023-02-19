Fortescue Metals Group Limited (FMG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.75 on March 28th

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 26th.

Fortescue Metals Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.19.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

About Fortescue Metals Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.