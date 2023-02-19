Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Receives $62.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on FBIN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $59.82 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Loop Capital cut shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

NYSE FBIN opened at $64.35 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $90.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.51.

Fortune Brands Innovations Cuts Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.

