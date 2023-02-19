Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Forward Air from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Forward Air Stock Up 3.6 %

FWRD opened at $107.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $84.04 and a 52 week high of $117.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.44.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $481.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.18 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Forward Air will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Forward Air news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.97 per share, with a total value of $407,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,235.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Forward Air news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.97 per share, with a total value of $407,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,235.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $753,135 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 73.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 88.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 192.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

