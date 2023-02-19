Frax Share Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $38.80 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One Frax Share token can currently be purchased for about $11.09 or 0.00044910 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Frax Share has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Frax Share has a market cap of $820.47 million and approximately $38.80 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,951,385 tokens. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

