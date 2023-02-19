Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0674 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Freehold Royalties Stock Down 2.5 %

Freehold Royalties stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $13.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FRHLF. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

