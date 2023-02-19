FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Holdings Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,602,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 3.31% of FTAC Hera Acquisition worth $35,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HERA. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,776,000. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,714,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,205,000 after buying an additional 464,765 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,448,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,346,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,364,000 after buying an additional 242,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of HERA opened at $10.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

