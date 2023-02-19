Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of GLMD stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.
