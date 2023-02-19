Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLMD. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 102,351 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

Featured Articles

