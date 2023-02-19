Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Purchased by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Garmin were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Garmin by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,922,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $555,964,000 after purchasing an additional 492,576 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Garmin by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,302,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,225,000 after purchasing an additional 108,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,172,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,485,000 after purchasing an additional 63,170 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Garmin by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,123,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $170,526,000 after purchasing an additional 360,334 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $97.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.44. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $121.74.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

