Gas (GAS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $205.08 Million

Gas (GAS) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Gas has a total market cap of $205.08 million and $43.23 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can now be purchased for $3.47 or 0.00014151 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gas has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002042 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.95 or 0.00425530 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,885.99 or 0.28187900 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.
Gas Profile
Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
