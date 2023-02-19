GG TOKEN Tops 1-Day Volume of $34,479.89 (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. GG TOKEN has a market capitalization of $121.89 million and approximately $34,479.89 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GG TOKEN token can currently be purchased for $0.0958 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, GG TOKEN has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GG TOKEN Profile

GG TOKEN was first traded on April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. The official website for GG TOKEN is ggtkn.com. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. GG TOKEN’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new.

Buying and Selling GG TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.09864304 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $68,872.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GG TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GG TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GG TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

