Gifto One Day Volume Reaches $47.75 Million (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last week, Gifto has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar. One Gifto token can now be bought for about $0.0770 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular exchanges. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $76.99 million and $47.75 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gifto

Gifto was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. Gifto’s official message board is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com.

Buying and Selling Gifto

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

