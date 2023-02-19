Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

NASDAQ GILT opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 798,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 30,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

