Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV reduced its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,546,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,128,000 after acquiring an additional 54,819 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,110,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,687,000 after acquiring an additional 154,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after acquiring an additional 508,064 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $1,235,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,256,960.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,641 over the last 90 days. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Globe Life Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.43.

NYSE GL opened at $122.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.80. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $123.85.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Further Reading

