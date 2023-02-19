Gode Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $453,176.23 (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Gode Chain token can now be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gode Chain has a total market capitalization of $148.51 million and approximately $453,176.23 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gode Chain has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gode Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.04 or 0.00424509 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,891.63 or 0.28120216 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain’s genesis date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gode Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gode Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.