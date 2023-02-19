Golden Goose (GOLD) Achieves Market Cap of $81,352.75

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $81,352.75 and approximately $302.97 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Golden Goose Token Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481.

Golden Goose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

