GPI Capital L.P. Sells 297,500 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

GPI Capital L.P. trimmed its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,270,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,500 shares during the period. SoFi Technologies accounts for approximately 9.1% of GPI Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. GPI Capital L.P.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $35,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after buying an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.46.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.62. 30,999,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,755,932. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 132,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $568,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,768,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,458,091.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 132,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $568,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,768,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,458,091.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,040,100 shares of company stock worth $4,577,304 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.