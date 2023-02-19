Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $249-250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.80 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.90-6.47 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of LOPE opened at $117.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.30. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $78.37 and a 1 year high of $121.60.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.17 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

LOPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th.

In related news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $173,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $204,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $209,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

