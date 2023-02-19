Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The company had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Grand Canyon Education updated its Q1 guidance to $1.90-1.93 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.90-6.47 EPS.
NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $117.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $78.37 and a 12 month high of $121.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.30.
In other news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $173,133.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,972 shares in the company, valued at $426,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
