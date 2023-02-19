Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The company had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Grand Canyon Education updated its Q1 guidance to $1.90-1.93 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.90-6.47 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $117.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $78.37 and a 12 month high of $121.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.30.

In other news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $173,133.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,972 shares in the company, valued at $426,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

