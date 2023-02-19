Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Receives $13.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AJX. TheStreet lowered Great Ajax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Great Ajax from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $9.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $208.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.79. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Ajax

In related news, CFO Mary B. Doyle sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $27,306.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,938.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 25.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 269,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 67.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 251,443 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 2,825.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 242,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 234,371 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 487.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 229,696 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 83.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 134,465 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Ajax is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties.

Further Reading

