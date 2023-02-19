Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Tops $6.66 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $6.66 million and $798,662.61 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0678 or 0.00000275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,642.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.89 or 0.00405352 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013605 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00091864 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.85 or 0.00656774 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.23 or 0.00552807 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00173457 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.