Grin Market Cap Reaches $7.05 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 19th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and $910,280.45 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0718 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,551.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.02 or 0.00399261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013626 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00092059 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.97 or 0.00655660 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.86 or 0.00553377 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00172275 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

