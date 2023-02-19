Grosvenor Capital Management’s (GCMG) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $10.50 price target on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grosvenor Capital Management presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.49. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $10.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Grosvenor Capital Management’s payout ratio is 157.15%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

