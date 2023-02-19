H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Price Target Raised to C$3.25

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on H2O Innovation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

H2O Innovation Stock Down 2.4 %

HEOFF stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.32 million, a PE ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 0.62. H2O Innovation has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water, wastewater projects and services.

