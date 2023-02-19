Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,679 by Analysts at Numis Securities

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Numis Securities from GBX 1,550 ($18.82) to GBX 1,679 ($20.38) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 940 ($11.41) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown to GBX 925 ($11.23) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,225 ($14.87) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($20.03) to GBX 1,050 ($12.75) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,069.33 ($12.98).

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

HL opened at GBX 853.60 ($10.36) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 883.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 863.32. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,307 ($15.87). The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of £4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,855.65.

Hargreaves Lansdown Cuts Dividend

About Hargreaves Lansdown

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.70 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,695.65%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

