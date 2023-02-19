Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on March 20th

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOGGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Harley-Davidson has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Harley-Davidson has a dividend payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Harley-Davidson to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOGGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

HOG has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup set a $49.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

In related news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 206,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $7,253,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

