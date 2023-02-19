Haverford Trust Co Acquires 2,987 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Haverford Trust Co increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 270.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 584 shares of company stock valued at $90,800 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.7 %

WM opened at $154.92 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Stories

