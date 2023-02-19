Haverford Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 69.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $103.65 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.45 and a 12 month high of $106.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.98.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

