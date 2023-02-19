Haverford Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Haverford Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,549,000 after buying an additional 5,003,900 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 815.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,337,000 after buying an additional 3,316,195 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,770,000 after buying an additional 2,322,738 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,502,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,046,000 after buying an additional 1,604,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MO opened at $48.07 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.10.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 283.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

