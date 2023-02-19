Haverford Trust Co Has $1.61 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,919 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $66.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.81.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

