Haverford Trust Co Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,286 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

