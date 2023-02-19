Haverford Trust Co Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Haverford Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,852,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,299,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,919,000 after purchasing an additional 121,271 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,321,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,092,000 after buying an additional 316,210 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,220,000 after acquiring an additional 73,206 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,922,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,810,000 after acquiring an additional 271,159 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL stock opened at $121.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.70 and its 200-day moving average is $116.29.

