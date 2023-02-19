Haverford Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Haverford Trust Co reduced its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 64,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,466,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,428,000 after acquiring an additional 512,681 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.88.

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,479 shares of company stock worth $1,724,278. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AFL opened at $69.37 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.16.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

