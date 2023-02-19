Haverford Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Haverford Trust Co lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,326 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5,063.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,690,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $372,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,094 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of American Express by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,377,000 after acquiring an additional 675,971 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,110,826 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $284,769,000 after acquiring an additional 629,960 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1,603.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 456,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $63,320,000 after acquiring an additional 429,974 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $174,934,000 after acquiring an additional 387,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $177.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.08 and its 200 day moving average is $153.78. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $197.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

