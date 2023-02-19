Haverford Trust Co Sells 156 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Haverford Trust Co cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,815 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Target by 566.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,168 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 122,068.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after buying an additional 4,789,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Target by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after buying an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Target by 70.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after buying an additional 725,396 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Target by 171.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $154,954,000 after buying an additional 660,229 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Down 0.8 %

TGT stock opened at $173.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.00 and a 200-day moving average of $161.23.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. UBS Group dropped their price target on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.97.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

